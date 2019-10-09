The Thompson board will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 5:30 p.m., at the Thompson House, 300 S. College Ave.
The board meeting is open to the public, and new members are welcome.
The main item on the agenda is the fall fundraiser, Victorian Christmas.
This year, the event will be held on Dec. 6-8. Vendors are needed to sell craft items, etc.
A $15 fee is charged per vendor and 10 percent of what is sold goes to the Thompson House.
Call Etter Nottingham at 918-931-2269 or Beth Herrington at 918-456-3554 if interested in participating.
Board members are always in need of volunteers to help set up and display items to be sold, to watch over the items, to help customers, and answer questions they may have about the house.
Donated baked goods and other fall fare are sold in the kitchen, with all of those profits going to the Thompson House.
The Thompson House is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The Thompson House is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and is solely responsible for restoration and up keep of the house. Tour donations, rentals and membership dues are used for this purpose.
Call 918-456-3554 or 918-458-9035 to schedule a tour or to rent the house for a special occasion.
Memberships are $15 a year for individual memberships, and $25 for business memberships.
Send donations and memberships to Thompson House: Treasurer, P.O. Box 232, Tahlequah, OK 74465.
