Thompson House color

PARK HILL [mdash] Thelma Meigs, 91, Died Mar. 28, 2020. She is interred at Ft.Gibson National Cemetery with her late husband Atha Meigs. Services will be at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com.
PARK HILL [mdash] Eleanor, better known as Ellie, died at home on March 26th, with Hospice after a brief illness. She was survived by her husband of 60 years, two daughters, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
TAHLEQUAH[mdash] Linda Kay Greenhaw, 76, Retired County Clerk, 1st Deputy, Died March 24, 2020, Visitation 9:00 AM Friday March 27, Tahlequah City Cemetery, Graveside Service 10:00, Tahlequah City Cemetery
