Docent training for the Thompson House will be Thursday, Sept. 22, with the time to be determined after learning how many are interested. To sign up, call 918-458-9406 and leave their name and a message and someone will return the call.
The home belonged to Joseph M. Thompson, a prominent Cherokee physician. The house is on the National Register of Historic Places.
Those interested may spread the word about the importance of preserving the past for future generations. Memberships are $15 for individual memberships and $25 for business memberships. The Thompson House board meets the third Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m., 300 S. College Avenue. The meetings are open to the public. To join the Thompson House, send a check to Thompson House at Treasurer, P.O. Box 232, Tahlequah, OK 74465. For information, email ThompsonHouseTahlequah@gmail.com.
Thompson House is a 501 C3, nonprofit organization responsible for the restoration and upkeep of the house.
