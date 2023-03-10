Thompson House hosts school administrators

The board members of the Thompson House recently held a luncheon for city and rural school administrators at the historic home.
The purpose for the luncheon was to make the teachers aware of the rich historical offerings of Tahlequah and the educational opportunities available to area students. The administrators were given a tour of the house and a curriculum booklet, which is given to students who participate in the history day presentation by the members of the Thompson House.
History day happens in April and October, where students will take part in indoor and outdoor activities that children were familiar with in the 1900s. They learn to grind corn, churn butter, wash clothes on a board, as well as play games like marbles and make corn husk dolls. An old fashioned lunch, which consists of a biscuit with ham, an apple, and a cookie is served.
The goal of the members is to help the students learn the importance of community.
The Thompson House board meets at 5:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month, except in December. The meetings are open, especially to those who care about historical preservation. The Thompson House is a nonprofit organization and is solely responsible for restoration and upkeep of the house. Tours donations, rentals, and membership dues are used for this purpose.
Individual memberships are $15, and business memberships are $25. Mail can be sent to Thompson House, P.O. Box 232, Tahlequah, OK 74465. Call 918-348-1276 for more information.
