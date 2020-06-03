Thompson House meets again

The Thompson House board members began meeting in person again on May 26.
Valerie Zellner, a member of Cherokee County Retired Educators Association, presented a check for $500 to Etter Nottingham, president of the Thompson House. The money will be used to print booklets that are given to area students at History Day. Lunch is also provided. The students get a glimpse of what it was like to be a child living in another century.
Do to the pandemic, the spring History Day was cancelled.
