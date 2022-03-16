Thompson House sets vintage lawn market

Board members of the Thompson House are seeking vendors for a Vintage Lawn Market fundraiser on April 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the lawn of the Thompson House, 300 S. College. Ave.
Sale items are limited to antiques and vintage items, collectibles, garden items and plants. Organizers are not accepting garage sale items. The cost for a 12-foot by 12-foot space is $15. Vendors should bring their own tables and chairs, and may also bring tents.
Setup is 7 to 9 a.m. on the lawn of the Thompson House. For more information and to request a registration form, call 918-458-9406. Callers are instructed to leave their names and numbers on the voicemail, and calls will be returned. The deadline to return the form with payment is March 31.
