The Thompson House hosts an open house to the public on Saturday, Sept. 3, from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., 300 S. College Ave. in Tahlequah. During Cherokee National Holiday, participants can enjoy a free self-guided tour with docents that will be available to answer questions.
Joseph M. Thompson was a prominent Cherokee physician and the home is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. A docent training session will be held on Thursday, Sept. 22. The time will be determined after a count is made of how many are interested in participating. To sign up, individuals can call 918-458-9406 and leave their name and a brief message.
The Thompson House is also available for tours and rentals. for more information on tours, rental costs, and other information call 918-207-2936, 918-931-2269, or 918-456-3554. Memberships are $15 for individual memberships and $25 for business memberships.
The Thompson House board meets the third Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. The meetings are open to the public. To join the Thompson House individuals will need to send a check to Thompson House: Treasurer, P.O. Box 232, Tahlequah, OK 74465. To contact the Thompson House, email at ThompsonHouseTahlequah@gmail.com.
