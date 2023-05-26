Beth Herrington will lead a historic tour of Tahlequah on Saturday, June 17, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
The cost is $25 per person.
Tour participants will meet at the Thompson House at 300 S. College Ave. by 8:45 a.m. The bus will leave promptly at 9 a.m. The tour will make a stop at the city cemetery to view some of the many artworks. For more information on the Thompson House, visit https://www.facebook.com/ThompsonHouseTahlequah/.
To prepay and reserve a spot, call 918-348-1276 by June 14.
The house is available to rent. For anyone is interested in becoming a docent, the board plans to have a training day in the near future. The Thompson House board meets the third Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at the house, except for December. New members are welcome.
