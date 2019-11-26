Thompson House Victorian Christmas set for next weekend

The Thompson House will host the annual Victorian Christmas Fundraiser, Friday-Saturday, Dec. 6-7, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 8, 1-5 p.m. at the Thompson House, 300 S. College Ave.
Vendors are needed to sell craft items and more. A $15 fee is charged per vendor, and 10% of what is sold goes to the Thompson House.
Call Etter Nottingham, 918-931-2269, or Beth Herrington, 918-456-3554 if interested in participating.
Volunteers are needed to help set up and display items to be sold, to watch over the items, to help customers, and answers questions they may have about the house.
Donated baked goods and other fall fare are sold in the kitchen, with all those profits going to the Thompson House.
The Thompson House is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Call 918-456-3554 or 918-458-9035 to schedule a tour or to rent the house for a special occasion.
The Thompson House is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and is solely responsible for restoration and up keep of the house.
Tour donations, rentals and membership dues are used for this purpose.
Memberships are $15 a year for an individual and $25 for a business. Send donations and memberships to Thompson House: Treasurer, P.O. Box 232, Tahlequah, OK. 74465.
