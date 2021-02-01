WILLIAMSBURG, Kentucky - In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced that Edna Thompson of Fort Gibson was named to the Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester.
To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours, maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50, and be in good academic standing.
