On July 12, District 27 District Attorney Jack Thorp was presented the David L. Moss Memorial Award for Outstanding District Attorney during an awards ceremony held in Oklahoma City.
As district attorney for Adair, Cherokee, Sequoyah, and Wagoner counties, Thorp has logged numerous accomplishment to help not only the citizens of District 27, but all of Oklahoma.
Over the past year, Thorp launched a fentanyl program in which he is charging drug dealers with first-degree murder for fatal drug overdoses. This led to a fentanyl education program wherein he speaks to civic groups, schools, and the media, while working with local rehabilitation programs.
Thorp also conducted a difficult grand jury investigation into the Oklahoma County Detention Center. As a result of his 14-month probe, the grand jury produced a report that caused changes to be implemented in the administration of the jail and the jail trust.
Additionally, Thorp’s impact as district attorney is helping new prosecutors across a large part of Oklahoma. With a high number of new prosecutors working in eastern Oklahoma, Thorp arranged and is conducting a trial advocacy program, even having volunteer jurors at times, to train many of those inexperienced prosecutors.
Prosecutors from Districts 12, 15, and 27 participated.
Thorp is a 24-year career prosecutor who has served as District 27 district attorney for the past six years. He grew up in Catoosa and served in the U.S. Navy from 1988-’92, when he was honorably discharged. He went onto earn a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of the Ozarks in Clarksville, Arkansas. He attended the University of Arkansas, where he received his Juris Doctor degree in 1999. Thorp is married to Joy, who is the first assistant district attorney for District 12.
The David L. Moss Memorial Award for Outstanding District Attorney is named in honor of legendary Tulsa County District Attorney David L. Moss, who died in 1995. It is awarded annually by the Oklahoma District Attorneys Association to recognize the state’s most outstanding district attorney.
This is Thorp’s second David L. Moss Award; he previously received this award in 2020.
