District 27 District Attorney Jack Thorp was named Oklahoma’s District Attorney of the Year for 2020.
Thorp was presented the David L. Moss Memorial Award for Outstanding District Attorney, by Oklahoma District Attorney Association President Angela Marsee, during a small ceremony. Attendees included Oklahoma district attorneys, the DA Council, and Thorp’s wife, Joy.
Thorp is a 21-year career prosecutor who has served as District 27 district attorney for the past three years. He grew up in Catoosa and served in the U.S. Navy from 1988 to 1992, when he was honorably discharged. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of the Ozarks in Clarksville, Arkansas. He attended the University of Arkansas where he received his Juris Doctor degree in 1999.
Thorp has served as a deputy prosecuting attorney in the 5th District in Arkansas, as well as an assistant district attorney for Districts 14, 13, and 10 in Oklahoma. During his legal career, he has been named Top Gun Prosecutor in 2006, 2008, 2009, and 2010.
“I’m greatly honored to receive this award,” said Thorp. “I have been blessed to serve as a prosecutor and minister of justice for my entire 21-year legal career. Every morning, I wake up and am privileged to fight for the rights of victims and seek justice in the courts of Adair, Cherokee, Sequoyah, and Wagoner counties. District 27 is very blessed to have amazing protectors and staff who work every day to make our community safe.”
The David L. Moss Memorial Award for Outstanding District Attorney is named in honor of legendary Tulsa County District Attorney David L. Moss, who died in 1995. It is awarded annually by the Oklahoma District Attorneys Association to recognize the state’s most outstanding District Attorney.
Thorp said he believes a District 27 DA has never won the award before.
