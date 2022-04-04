Thorp to seek second term in DA's office

District 27 District Attorney Jack Thorp has officially announced his intent to seek a second term in office.
Thorp, a Republican, has served as DA for District 27 since 2017, before he was first assistant DA for seven years. His duties include supervision of the districts day-to-day operations and chief litigator for the district’s complex criminal cases.
Thorp is a 23-year career criminal prosecutor who grew up in Catoosa and served in the U.S. Navy from 1988 to 1992. He earned commendations from Commander, Cruiser Destroyer Group 12 and Commander Naval Surface Forces, Atlantic Fleet. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of the Ozarks in Clarksville.
Thorp attended The University of Arkansas School of Law, where he received his Juris Doctorate in 1999. Following his graduation, he served six years as coordinator and prosecuting attorney in charge of the 5th Judicial District Drug Task Force in Arkansas, specializing in drug crimes, drug asset forfeiture, and violent crimes.
Thorp has been an assistant district attorney for Districts 14, 13, and 10 in Oklahoma. During his legal career, he has been named Top Gun Prosecutor in 2006, 2008, 2009, and 2010. He was selected as Oklahoma’s District Attorney of the Year in 2020 and was awarded the David L. Moss Award by the Oklahoma District Attorneys Association.
Thorp has tried 102 felony jury trials, and 43 of those were first-degree murder cases.
“It has been the greatest honor and privilege of my life to serve as district attorney for the citizens of Adair, Cherokee, Sequoyah and Wagoner counties,” said Thorp. “I love my job, and I am proud to serve our communities. There is no job on the planet I would rather do than be the District 27 district attorney.”
He added that the job involves hard decisions every day, and it’s a job he is proud of and one he is looking forward to continuing as he serves and fights for victims.
Thorp is married to Joy Pittman Thorp, senior deputy Attorney general for Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor, and is head of the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Criminal Justice Division.
