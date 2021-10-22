Threadz wins Big Impact award in most popular vote in TMSA history

This time of year, businesses along Muskogee Avenue are rewarded for thinking “big,” and this year, Threadz proposed an idea that won the most votes in Tahlequah Main Street Association's Big Impact program.
This year, merchants along Tahlequah Main Street had the opportunity to propose improvements to the exteriors of their stores. Three proposals were voted on, and Threadz won for suggesting to put up a new sign in front of the store, and for it, they will be awarded $2,500.
Kroner & Baer was also in the running with two proposals, one for a new LED sign that said, “Welcome to Tahlequah.” The other was to construct a patio pergola and an outdoor bar.
The initiative was started in 2018, and was known as the Big Idea until this year. Last year, Paceline Cyclery won after they had proposed to place bicycle racks in the downtown area. Those bicycle racks will come in within a few weeks.
Threadz plans to keep the money that they receive in Tahlequah to support local businesses.
“We’re excited because they are going to be working with 490 Creations, which is downtown. That’s really cool that they will be able to support a downtown business,” said Rian Crager, TMSA president.
The sign will stand 5 feet high and 5 feet wide and will feature a peacock as the store's logo.
"This part of downtown, the only lighted sign was Boomarang, so we wanted to get another lighted sign for visibility. This side of town is a little dark," said Threads owner, Teresa Williams. "We wanted a little more modern."
This year, more votes were received than in previous years. TMSA is excited because the popularity of the project has already helped them to raise money for next year’s project.
“We were able to raise a little over $1,000,” said Crager. “All of those proceeds go directly back into the Big Impact program,”
Williams is excited to work with 490 Creations, which is also a member of TMSA.
"They do plasma cut. It's going to be two layers. Our logo is a peacock, so he's going to powder coat finish the metal with irodescent colors like a peacock," she said.
Those who want to contribute to the Big Impact program can contact Jamie Haile at manager@tahlequahmainstreet.com.
“We would be able to put that into our Big Impact fund to help raise that $2,500 for next year. Our goal is to keep this a sustainable program for next year. It is a tax deductible donation,” she said.
