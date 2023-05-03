EDMOND — The University of Central Oklahoma will celebrate the achievements of approximately 1,313 graduates during the spring 2023 commencement ceremonies May 12-13, in Central’s Hamilton Field House.
Local graduates are: Carson Jay Calavan, BBA, marketing-professional selling, and Emma R. Wafford, Summa Cum Laude, BS, speech-language pathology, both of Fort Gibson; Daysha Gail Ross, BS, funeral service, Tahlequah; and Noah Keith, Cum Laude, BS, electrical engineering, Stilwell.
UCO Interim President Andrew Benton, J.D., will offer comments at each of the university’s five ceremonies.
Commencement ceremonies are scheduled as follows: the College of Education and Professional Studies on Friday, May 12 at 3 p.m.; Jackson College of Graduate Studies on Friday, May 12 at 7 p.m.; College of Business and College of Fine Arts and Design on Saturday, May 13 at 10 a.m.; College of Mathematics and Science on Saturday, May 13 at 2 p.m.; and College of Liberal Arts on Saturday, May 13 at 6 p.m.
The ceremonies may be viewed at www.uco.edu, with livestreaming beginning approximately 15 minutes before each ceremony. For more information about UCO’s graduation, visit www.uco.edu/commencement.
