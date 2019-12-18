Beasts and babes got into the holiday spirit the past two Saturdays at Three Forks Nature Center in Sequoyah State Park.
Santa and Mrs. Claus made stops for photos, stories, cookies, and wishes, while the center's animals received special treats. Around 75 people visited the Nature Center over the two weekends specifically to see Santa.
Stephanie Brown heard about Santa's visit from a friend who works at Sequoyah Lodge, so she brought her 4-month-old grandson, Clay Bowlin.
With no admission costs, visitors could roam the Center to check out displays featuring live snakes or taxidermic animals, as well as learn about the seven endothermic animals fed each day at 2 p.m.
Stockings are hung in the Nature Center, each with the name of an animal who lives there: Wylie, a 13-year-old coyote; Mike and Ike, 13-year-old gray foxes who are brothers; Taurus, a 40-year-old bald eagle; Roxy, a 5-year-old red fox; Pretty Girl, a 19-year-old barred owl; and Little Foot, a 9-year-old beaver.
"Roxy is the youngest of the animals, but agewise, they are all about the same," said Sarah Chapman, assistant naturalist.
She was the one who fed the animals Saturday, and she had to get into the pens to place the food or retrieve chewed-up toys.
"They get enrichments, such as a paper roll stuffed with herbs. It breaks up the monotony," said Chapman. "They get a varied diet; usually they get plain chicken or beef with a layer of dog food. All the meat is donated. They are getting little smokies today as a treat."
The community is invited to kick off the year with the First Day Hikes, or participate in hiking activities during January.
"Every trail within the park will have at least one guided hike," said Angelina Stancampiano, Oklahoma State Parks naturalist. "But if you're looking to hike specific trails, you're welcome to come hike any day of the week."
Stancampiano offers advice for those planning to hike: Wear sturdy shoes, dress for the weather, dress in layers, and bring a water bottle.
"The schedule is on Facebook, and it will tell the difficulty and length," said Stancampiano. "We have a couple of kids-specific ones, too."
No hiking was allowed the first two weekends of December or Dec. 21-22, due to controlled hunts. The first weekend was archery, the second for youths, and the third will be muzzleloader hunting. Only hunters who applied in the spring, and were selected through the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservations, were allowed to hunt during those weekends.
"It helps with population control of the deer in the park," said Stancampiano. "Deer are prone to carrying ticks and diseases."
Those who bag deer during the controlled hunts are to bring them in to be weighed, have measurements taken, and a jaw removed.
"It's one little mandible," said Stancampiano. "It helps gauge the population statistics of age of deer removed."
Learn more
For information about Three Forks Nature Center, call 918-772-2108. Details about amenities at Sequoyah State Park, visit www.travelok.com/state-parks/13299.
