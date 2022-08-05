Three Stilwell people were critically injured in a vehicle crash after the driver hit a tree during a medical incident.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Tiffanie Tackett, 42, was driving a 2014 Dodge Ram truck on Orchard Road July 28 when she had a medical episode. The vehicle left the road and struck a tree. Tackett was airlifted to Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville and admitted in critical condition with head and trunk internal injuries. She was later treated and released.
Sharon Cook, 73, was also airlifted to Fayetteville and admitted in critical condition with head, trunk internal, arm and leg injuries. Michael Cook, 55, was admitted to the Fayetteville hospital in critical condition with head injuries.
All three occupants were wearing their seat belts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.