OKLAHOMA CITY -- Ashton Henson and Whitney Trammel, both with Bank of Cherokee County, and Jill Taylor with First State Bank, all in Tahlequah, recently completed the Oklahoma Bankers Association Commercial Lending School in Oklahoma City.
Henson, Trammel, and Taylor were among 55 graduates of the school.
The OBA Commercial Lending School, conducted annually, is designed to prepare bankers to serve as commercial loan officers. Students learn about steps they should take in evaluating business loan requests, how businesses are structured and how to evaluate the management of business borrowers. They also studied factors that affect loan pricing and approaches to loan structuring and administrations. Students were given an opportunity to apply these analytical techniques in a lending situation case study.
