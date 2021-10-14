The Wednesday, Oct. 13, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory indicated COVID-19 cases are still on the rise, with 629,512 total cases recorded in Oklahoma thus far.
That includes over 96 new cases in Cherokee County since last week, along with three new deaths.
Overall, 1,218 new cases were reported Wednesday across the state. Of the total the OSDH reported Oct. 13, there were 9,379 active cases, and 606,392 people had recovered.
On Oct. 13, Cherokee County was listed by the OSDH as having a total of 8,912 positive cases since the pandemic started. Of these, 103 residents have died, and 8,634 have recovered. The CDC reported Wednesday that the level of community transmission for Cherokee County continues to be at the highest, the "red zone."
As of Oct. 13, the state reported 4,282,557 doses of vaccine have been administered, with 1,922,364 series completed. Residents can register online at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a vaccine appointment, or visit vaccinefinder.org. For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.