Three major holiday events this weekend

Three major holiday events are set for this weekend in Cherokee County.
The Thompson House will host the annual Victorian Christmas Fundraiser, Friday-Saturday, Dec. 6-7, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 8, 1-5 p.m. at the Thompson House, 300 S. College Ave. Donated baked goods and other fall fare are sold in the kitchen, with all those profits going to the Thompson House.
Volunteers help set up and display items to be sold, to watch over the items, to help customers, and answers questions they may have about the house. Call Etter Nottingham, 918-931-2269, or Beth Herrington, 918-456-3554 if interested in participating.
Area residents are invited to experience Cherokee culture and holiday family fun during a special event at the Cherokee Heritage Center on Saturday, Dec. 7.
“A Cherokee Christmas” runs from 1-6 p.m. and features complimentary make-and-take activities throughout the museum gallery and the opportunity to shop handmade Christmas gifts made by local Cherokee artists.
Additional events are offered in Adams Corner Rural Village for an admission price of $10. Those activities include making natural tree ornaments, decorating the outdoor Christmas tree and enjoying special storytelling around the campfire with Cherokee National Treasure Robert Lewis.
Guests will be provided the opportunity to make a Cherokee gift of their own and can choose from a mini gourd mask, pinch pot or felt gorget. Each craft includes personalized instruction and a gift box. A lighting ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m., followed by caroling on the porch of the General Store.
The Cherokee Heritage Center is at 21132 S. Keeler Dr., Park Hill, Oklahoma. For more information, visit www.CherokeeHeritage.org.
Hunter’s Home will hold its annual Holiday Open House on Sunday, Dec. 8, 1-4 pm., at 19479 E. Murrel Road in Park Hill.
Guests to the 19th-century living history farm will be greeted by live holiday music and costumed interpreters leading tours of the festively decorated mansion and the 1933 Daniels Cabin. Guests may sample 19th-century delicacies, including meats and cheeses smoked in the Hunter’s Home smokehouse, and foods grown and preserved on site.
This is a unique opportunity to sit around the fire or on the spacious porches, listen to live music, visit with friends, and experience how holidays were celebrated in the 1800s. Admission is free for this event and everyone is welcome.
