Three new COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Cherokee County this week, according to the Wednesday, Nov. 3, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory.
Oklahoma has now logged 646,763 total cases thus far. The state number includes over 69 new cases in Cherokee County since last Wednesday, Oct. 20. Overall, 631 new cases were reported Wednesday across the state. Of the total the OSDH reported Nov. 3, there were 5,070 active cases, and 628,075 people had recovered.
On Nov. 3, Cherokee County was listed by the OSDH as having a total of 9,052 positive cases since the pandemic started. Of these, 118 residents have died, and 8,876 have recovered. The CDC reported Wednesday that the level of community transmission for Cherokee County continues to be at the highest, the "red zone."
As of Nov. 3, the state reported 4,405,452 doses of vaccine have been administered, with 1,965,685 series completed. However, that number hasn't been updated since Oct. 27.
The Food & Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an Emergency Use Authorization for the Pfizer vaccine to be administered on children ages 5-11. About 375,000 children in the state are eligible to get the vaccine.
"Evidence shows this vaccine is safe and effective at preventing illness among this age group," said OSDH Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Gitanjali Pai. "People of any age can become ill from COVID-19, so providing children with this protection is an especially important step to help keep kids safely in school, out of quarantine, and participating in their normal activities."
According to the OSDH, this vaccine is provided through a new logistical supply chain, and officials are already seeing those arrive in the state.
"OSDH encourages parents and guardians to consult your child's pediatrician to determine what may be best given their personal health history," the OSDH said.
Residents can register online at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a vaccine appointment, or visit vaccinefinder.org.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.