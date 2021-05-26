The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Wednesday that three more deaths have occurred over the past week in Cherokee County due to COVID-19. However, the county is now in the “green” level for risk – just under the "low" level of "yellow."
According to data released May 26, Cherokee County has logged 5,635 cases, with 5,552 recoveries, and 78 deaths. Tahlequah itself has reported 3,957 cases and 3,896 recoveries, and 57 deaths. In Hulbert, 527 cases have been recorded, with 520 recoveries and two deaths.
In nearby Adair County, there have been 3,188 cases, 3,138 recoveries, and 43 deaths. Delaware County has had 4,661 cases, 4,549 recoveries, and 94 deaths.
Area residents may register online to receive a notification when they're eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, or locate other vaccine opportunities at vaccinefinder.org. Children 12 and older are now eligible.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
