The Wednesday, Sept. 1, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory indicated COVID-19 cases are still on the rise, with 554,496 cases recorded in Oklahoma. That includes over 457 new cases in Cherokee County since last week, with three new deaths.
Overall, 2,538 new cases were reported Wednesday across the state. Of the total the OSDH reported Sept.1, there were 22,432 active cases, and 515,598 people had recovered. Wednesday's Provisional Death Count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics was 9,199. The seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported was 2,796.
On Sept. 1, Cherokee County was listed by the OSDH as having a total of 7,545 positive cases since the pandemic started. Of these, 85 residents have died, and 6,783 have recovered. The CDC reported Wednesday that the level of community transmission for Cherokee County remains at the highest level, the "red zone." The CDC has also recommended the resumption of mask-wearing indoors, even for the vaccinated.
On Sept. 1, Keys Superintendent Vol Woods announced that Friday’s football game against Gore would be canceled due to COVID-19 and quarantine protocols.
“It was on our end. We had an athlete who showed up, and it wiped out the whole team. The majority of them are in quarantine,” said Woods.
Only one athlete tested positive, but he was in close contact with the rest of the football team.
“The coach is telling them to get vaccinated, but it is not real until it hits close,” said Woods.
The elementary school is still in quarantine after 20 students tested positive. They are expected to return to school on Sept. 7.
On Sept. 1, Tahlequah Public Schools announced that one Tahlequah High School student, three Tahlequah Middle School students, one student and one staff member at Cherokee Elementary, plus three students and one staff member at Greenwood Elementary, tested positive for COVID-19.
TPS will be holding a vaccine clinic for students at the middle school at 9:30 a.m. and at the high school at 11 a.m. on Sept. 20.
The Tahlequah Crisis Task Force Team is slated to meet Tuesday, Sept. 7, before the City Council meeting.
As of Sept. 1, the state reported 3,829,308 doses of vaccine have been administered, with 1,734,367 series complete. Residents can register online at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a vaccine appointment, or visit vaccinefinder.org. For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
Brian King contributed to this story.
