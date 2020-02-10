OKLAHOMA CITY - Gov. Kevin Stitt announced the National Foundation for Governors' Fitness Councils has selected the State of Oklahoma to receive three $100,000 fitness centers through their 2020 DON'T QUIT! Campaign.
"To improve outcomes in Oklahoma, we must begin promoting wellness through education at a young age," said Stitt. "I am excited to work with the NFGFC to offer this great opportunity."
The NFGFC will deliver a DON'T QUIT! Fitness Center to three elementary or middle schools. School nominations will be accepted through Friday, March 20. Schools interested in applying for a DON'T QUIT! fitness center can fill out a short application, along with a written essay or video. To download an application and access more information, visit natgovfit.org/nominate-your-school.
"Childhood obesity is a serious problem that can follow a child into adulthood. I've declared war on this preventable disease and it's inspiring to see elected leaders like Gov. Kevin Stitt immediately jump on board to join the battle and welcome us into the great state Oklahoma," said Jake Steinfeld, chairman of the NFGFC.
Each fitness center is financed through public/private partnerships and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding.
