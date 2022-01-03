Two drivers and a teenager were pinned in their vehicles after a head-on crash seven miles outside of Tahlequah on New Year’s Eve.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Megan Briggs, 46, of Pryor, was driving a 2022 Nissan Pathfinder southbound on State Highway 82 at East 690 Road, when she crossed the center line and struck a 2011 Dodge 2500 driven by Cecilia Williams, 41, of Hulbert.
Briggs was airlifted to Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville and admitted in stable condition with trunk external, arm and leg injuries. Williams was taken by Cherokee Nation EMS to St. Francis hospital in Tulsa, in stable condition with trunk external, arm and leg injuries. A 14-year-old girl in Williams’ truck was airlifted to St. Francis in stable condition with trunk external and leg injuries. A 17-year-old passenger from Hulbert was not injured.
Briggs was pinned in her vehicle for 25 minutes before she was extracted by Tahlequah Fire Department. Williams and the teen were pinned for 25 minutes. The crash and Briggs’ condition are under investigation.
