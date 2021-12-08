Several area residents filed declarations of candidacy for Cherokee County school boards this week, with two more races developing during the final day of filing Wednesday.
In the Tahlequah district, a three-way race has emerged, with Stephanie Crawford, Bart Frank and Joseph Rainwater vying for the seat. Woodall School will also see an election, pitting Elizabeth O'Connell against Sara Battenfield. And in the Keys School District, Beth Brandt and Preston Ward will be running for office.
The Cherokee County Election Board received applications from one individual in the remaining school district, and barring any problems, they will assume those seats following the election. The primary is slated for Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, and the general – which could affect Tahlequah – will be April 5.
The presumed board members who went unchallenged are: Billy Gibson, Briggs School; Jonathan Asbill, Grand View School; Eric Lamons, Hulbert; Scotty Mendenhall, Lowrey; Jerry Cooper, Norwood; Jamie Cole, Peggs; Eddie Hughes, Shady Grove; and Darryl Mathews, Tenkiller.
According to online source GreatSchools.com, each candidate who filed lives in the district in which he or she is seeking a seat.
