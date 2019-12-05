Three school board races materialized in Cherokee County Wednesday after the close of the three-day filing period, with the election set for April 7, 2020.
Jami Lynn Murphy filed her intentions to run for Grand View School Board. She will square off against Michael Lynn, who filed Monday, for the No. 3 seat. One of them will replace Marty Kimble, who stepped down.
Lori Jo Tinnin and Jennifer A. Jones both filed Wednesday for the open Lowrey School Board seat, No. 3.
Rounding out the last-day filings was Shannon Tate Robertson, who will run against Jay Myres for Seat 1 in the Briggs School District.
The remaining candidates, who filed Monday and Tuesday, will assume their seats without challenge. Those are: Lea Arnall-Sheets, Shady Grove, Seat 1; Sasha Blackfox-Qualls, Hulbert, Seat 5; Dexter Scott, Keys, Seat 5; Danny Shoemaker, Norwood, Seat 2; Tammy Lyons, Peggs, Seat 1; Dana Eversole, Tahlequah, Seat 3; Sharon Ballew, Tahlequah, Seat 5; Cody Quetone, Tenkiller, Seat 2; and Gary Dotson, Woodall, Seat 1.
