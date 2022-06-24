The three federally-recognized Cherokee tribes met June 23, both in person and livestream, for the annual Tri-Council to pass joint resolutions and discuss common goals, identity and sovereignty.
The United Keetoowah Band hosted this year's Tri-Council with the Cherokee Nation and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Before the three councils discussed new business, representatives from each tribe spoke about the day's meeting, starting with EBCI Chairman Richard French.
"It’s good to come together, to have these meetings and work on things together. We call each other family; let's be family. They tried to take us out years ago. We’re still here," said French. "That’s because we stuck together and helped one another. That's what we like to see: unity amongst the three tribes, because everybody is trying to claim to be us. That ought to tell you something, when every tribe wants to be Cherokee."
Cherokee identity was a running theme in this year's Tri-Council, as heard in comments from CN Speaker Mike Shambaugh.
"I think this is a great opportunity to start something that maybe we haven’t done as much in the past, but obviously this is something that is very much needed right now, and I look forward to working with each and every one of you," said Shambaugh. "You know, the attacks on our sovereignty and attacks our identities – it's not just in Oklahoma, it's all over the place. So we do share that common goal and we are united with each other in combating those groups."
UKB Assistant Chief Jeff Wacoche spoke next.
"This is something that happens only once a year, and it hasn’t been very long that the UKB has been included in this so we appreciate being part of it," said Wacoche. "We're trying to build relationships and that's what, you know, stuff like those goes a long way right now. We need this unity, because we talk about sovereignty all the time and we have folks trying to take it from us and steal our identity, even with the sovereignty of McGirt and Hogner."
Wacoche then addressed the CN to share criminal jurisdiction with the UKB, rather than with the state and local authorities.
"We have that capability to provide public safety. We have our courts. We have our Light Horse. That's where we need to come together," said Wacoche. "We give up our sovereignty when we provide that back to the state and to the local authorities. That's not sovereignty. We have Cherokee sovereignty right here between us. That’s where we need to start working together to maintain the Cherokee sovereignty. So this is going a long ways right here."
In new business, three resolutions were brought forth for a vote:
• The Tri-Council passed a resolution requesting museums, media and other entities refer to living Cherokees by their tribal enrollment and/or affiliation.
• The Tri-Council passed a resolution supporting the nomination and appoint of Roselyn Tso as director of Indian Health Service.
• After some discussion and a brief recess to amend word choice, the Tri-Council passed a resolution opposing federal or state recognition of groups that claim to be tribal nations and seek to avoid or circumvent the Department of the Interior Office of Federal Acknowledgement process.
The third resolution then continued with more detail, stating that "the Tri-Council of the three federally-recognized Cherokee tribes does hereby oppose federal or state recognition of the Lumbee tribe, the Chickamauga tribe, Mawa, Band of Choctaw, Wolf Creek Cherokee tribe and any other recognition effort from a group claiming Cherokee identity that seeks to avoid or circumvent the Department of the Interior Office of Federal Acknowledgement process."
After introductions to other tribal officials and dignitaries, each tribe's chief took a turn at the podium. EBCI Principal Chief Richard Sneed spoke first.
"Two words that are not new to us as Indian people: [one is] uncertainty. We’ve always had uncertainty. We’ve had to have this ongoing relationship with the federal government and as Eastern Band is well aware of, they change the rules in the middle of the game. That’s not new. That still happens today," said Sneed "The other thing that isn’t new is dealing with adversity. We live in a time now where no more than ever there are groups all across the country, but more so in the Southeast and east of the Mississippi, who are claiming tribal identity."
Sneed said that the EBCI's problem was not with losing gaming money to these groups, but for other tribes more dependent on federal funds losing money.
CN Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. echoed these sentiments.
"We’ve spoken out in an effort to protect Cherokee identity in museums and the media. The issue of organizations posing as tribes, eroding Cherokee identity and trying to step into roles as actual tribes is a great threat to every federally recognized tribe and in country, and it is of the greatest threat to the Cherokee tribes," said Hoskin.
UKB Chief Joe Bunch concluded the meeting by encouraging the three Cherokee tribes to communicate more.
"On the surface, we fight nationally together, but internally we do not, We don't even talk. We don’t have meaningful consultations. We don't discuss anything," said Bunch. "So come on, folks. We’re almost there. We got a good start. We can move this thing forward, no doubt about it."
What's next
The 2023 Tri-Council will be hosted by the EBCI in Cherokee, North Carolina.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.