Official results for the 2023 Cherokee Nation Runoff Election have Sasha Blackfox-Qualls, Lisa Robison Hall, and Codey Poindexter winning their bids for Tribal Council seats.
The CN General Election took place on June 4, and to avoid a runoff, candidates had to receive at least 50% plus one vote in their races. The races for District 1, 3, and 8 did not meet this requirement, so the top two candidates in terms of votes faced off again on Saturday, July 8.
With 56.15% of the vote, Blackfox-Qualls held off opponent Dale Lee Glory for the District 1 seat. Blackfox-Qualls received 753 votes and Glory brought in 588.
Blackfox-Qualls did not respond to a request for comment by press time, but in a Facebook post, she said she was filled with an “overwhelming sense of joy and gratitude” at being elected.
With 62.1% of the vote, Hall beat opponent Sara Drywater Barnett for the District 3 seat. Hall received 508 votes and Barnett received 310.
“I am humbled by the support and trust the voters of District 3 have placed in me. I have made many new friends in the last few months and have enjoyed meeting so many new people in their homes and on their porches. I could not have won without my husband, my children, and all my friends and volunteers – to each of them, I say ‘wado,’” said Hall. “I look forward to working with the administration to continue the progress and bring more services and programs to District 3.”
With 61.64% of the vote, Poindexter beat opponent Jillian Decker for the District 8 seat. Poindexter received 413 votes and Decker received 257.
The Cherokee Nation Election Commission certified the results of the runoff on Monday, July 10. Elected officials will sworn in on Monday, Aug. 14. These are:
• Principal chief: Chuck Hoskin Jr.
• Deputy chief: Bryan Warner.
• District 1 tribal councilor: Sasha Blackfox-Qualls.
• District 3 tribal councilor: Lisa Robison Hall.
• District 6 tribal councilor: Daryl Legg.
• District 8 tribal councilor: Codey Poindexter.
• District 12 tribal councilor: Dora Patzkowski.
• District 13 tribal councilor: Kevin Easley Jr.
• At-large tribal councilor: Julia Coates.
