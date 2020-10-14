Area shops offering gently used goods and clothing have been receiving more donations than usual, and are seeking volunteers while keeping the community safe through the pandemic.
Kahlan Mouse, manager of the Tahlequah Golden Rule Industries Thrift Shop, said they reopened in August, and are accepting donations during business hours.
“We don’t accept mattresses or broken items. No old TVs or furniture that can’t be resold because it’s broken,” said Mouse. “We’ll accept anything that’s still in good condition.”
Mouse said all items are cleaned when they come in, and they have added extra cleaning steps for the building.
“We sanitize in the mornings and throughout the day. We clean all shopping carts, door handles, and things that are touched a lot,” she said.
Masks are required in the building due to the city mandate.
Mouse said there had been an increase in donations, as people seemed to be cleaning more during the pandemic. That was echoed at other stores, as well.
Linda Cheatham, executive director of Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity, said the ReStore Rack clothing store and the ReStore home improvement store were closed for six weeks, but donations didn’t stop coming in.
“They were huge and prolific,” said Cheatham. “We had to get volunteers to come to the clothing store and the ReStore.”
Finding volunteers has been a difficulty lately, according to Cheatham.
“We are constantly looking for volunteers to price items, clean up, and get items on the floor. They can come to the store, check in with the cashier and sign a release of liability,” said Cheatham. “If they are under 18, a parent will have to co-sign the waiver. We have lots of Cherokee students do scholarship hours, and we’re flexible with their schedule, as well as those with community sentencing through court.”
Because the stores currently have so much inventory, TAHFH is working on plans for a larger building. In the meantime, staff and volunteers are keeping the two sites clean.
“We have a bottle of spray disinfectant and encourage customers to spray items. We disinfect the shopping carts. We put a plexiglass shield between the cashiers and customers,” said Cheatham. “The city is under a mask order, but we don’t deny anyone coming in without one. Our drivers who pick up items wear masks when they go into people’s homes. There is no charge for pick-up service.”
At both locations, items are left untouched for a while before being sorted or brought onto the sales floors.
All profits from the stores help TAHFH build houses for low-income residents.
While Remarkables doesn’t have the capacity for large furniture, they accept almost everything else: clothing, shoes, games and toys, housewares, linens, etc. To help combat the virus, all donations are set aside for a waiting period before they go onto the floor, according to Pamela Coonce, volunteer manager at Remarkables.
“We’re so grateful for the generosity of the community and their donations. Donations have been steady and sales have been steady, which is wonderful,” said Coonce. “We totally depend on donations. One hundred percent of the proceeds go to the Tahlequah Hospital Auxiliary.”
All of the Remarkables workers, including management, are volunteers. With some being in the older population, not all could work during this time, and other volunteers are always welcome.
“We can always use volunteers. During COVID-19, we had to do double duty,” said Coonce. “They can just come by and pick up an application. We have them in the store.”
A safety glass barrier was installed for safer checkout. Workers have their temperatures checked before each shift, and masks are required.
A sale started Wednesday at the downtown shop, and deals are offered at different times throughout the month.
“It’s nice for people to come by and see what our sales or specials are,” said Coonce. “We are putting out new items daily. We have all of the Halloween stuff out.”
The Humane Society of Cherokee County Resale Shop is a nonprofit organization that supports the HSCC shelter by contributing 100 percent of proceeds from sales and donations to help with the costs of the animals including food, medical expenses, supplies, fostering, and neutering and spaying.
