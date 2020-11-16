THRILL OF THE HUNT: With deer season for rifles nearing, some opt for guided trips

With venison on their minds, many hunters are thinking about how they plan to take their trophies this year, and perhaps making room in their freezers.
Hunting season for deer and elk starts for gun users on Nov. 21 and runs until Dec. 6. While experienced hunters may feel comfortable going at it alone, others prefer the experience of a guided hunting trip – and the Hunt Mill Hollow Ranch gives users the experience their clients are looking for.
“Basically, it’s for any level of experience. There are guides who are very experienced. They’ll give you as much or as little attention as you need. They process meat. You don’t have to be proficient at that,” said ranch owner Kirk Wendelburg.
As part of their all-inclusive package, the Hunt Mill Hollow Ranch will also recover, butcher, skin, and dress a hunter’s trophy.
The ranch offers a large preserve in Adair County – about 43,000 acres, all of it high-fenced. A hunting course includes deer, elk, boar, buffalo, turkeys, quail, pheasant, and chukar partridge. Guides take customers out on ATVs for trophy hunts.
“They’ll pick you up and drop you off at a site. Most people come with something in mind, but most of the elk hunters end up going for boar,” said Wendelburg.
Boars are most plentiful in the park, and some hunters return home with as many as 10 wild hogs.
Hunters need to remember to buy an Oklahoma state five-day hunting license beforehand. They can be purchased online, and a hunter can get a discount if his license is issued specifically for preserves.
For those who are not interested in guided tours, Hunt Mill Hollow also offers fishing on its preserve. They issue ATVs, motorized or electric mountain bikes, and they have a lodge and an outdoor pavilion with a fireplace and a bar for those who wish to relax. The lodge has accommodations of eight beds, so groups are recommended when booking.
Guided hunts are popular for bachelor parties, family hunting trips, and friend trips. The reserve is also a great place for bowhunters.
“It was owned by Dr. Bob Burlingame, who developed it and turned it into a preserve. He ended up selling it to me, and it’s an ongoing process. It’s been around for seven or eight years,” said Wendelburg.
