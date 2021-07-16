Thrillers, romance keep summer readers busy

Whether the weather or the ongoing COVID pandemic are keeping people inside, many choose a good book as a companion.
Jane Adams of the Tahlequah Public Library discussed four books, ranging from the thriller to the romance genre, that readers are asking for as summer progresses during the library’s weekly program of book reviews for adults. Her reviews are available on the library’s Facebook page.
A man’s mysterious disappearance sets his wife and stepdaughter, who previously have had a stormy relationship, on a quest to find him in “The Last Thing He Told Me,” by Laura Dave. It’s a selection from the Reece Witherspoon book club.
The protagonist has been married only a year. She lives in San Francisco with her husband and stepdaughter when one day a letter arrives from the husband, saying “Protect her.” She knows he’s referring to his daughter, Bailey. She then discovers her husband has mysteriously vanished. His boss gets arrested for financial crimes.
The FBI then shows up at her door, looking for her husband. She and Bailey look for him, but no one can find him. Many readers have commented that they enjoy how the relationship between the women evolves during the search.
“It has been very popular at the library so far this summer,” Adams said.
The second book is a thriller, “Bone Rattle,” by Marc Cameron. It’s the third in a series of books featuring Arliss Cutter, a U.S. marshal who has relocated from Florida to Alaska – "quite a change,” as Adams noted – to be closer to his late brother’s family. He tracks down criminals and provides protection for people.
“The setting is really important in this story, because it has cold weather, you know it’s Alaska; it’s remote, there’s wildlife that sometimes attacks the people,” Adams said.
While she hasn’t started “Bone Rattle” yet, she has read the first book in the series and is part way through the second.
“I did like the first,” she said. “You can read them all, not having read any other of the books.”
Reviewers have compared Cameron’s writing to such popular writers as Jeffrey Deaver and Lee Child.
The final books she discussed were two romantic comedies by Emily Henry.
“People We Meet on Vacation,” the most recent, has been on the most anticipated books of the year list in several publications.
Its main characters are a man and a woman, longtime friends, who have taken week-long vacations annually for a number of years. But something happened two years ago that interrupted their friendship, and they hadn’t spoken in two years.
“The lady protagonist decides she would like to do something to try to repair their relationship,” Adams said..
The book has received good reviews, as has the other Henry selection, “Beach Read,” which came out last year and was rated the second-highest romance novel of 2020.
It concerns next door neighbors in a summer house. Both are writers suffering from writers’ block.
“Both of them need to get their books written because they’re running out of money,” Adams said.
To try and break the writer’s block, each decides to write in the other’s genre.
Most of these books are available in several formats at the Tahlequah Public Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.