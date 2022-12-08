Themed dress-up days at Tahlequah Public Schools elementary sites are taking students into the groove of the Grinch and other Christmas characters.
Cherokee Elementary Principal Marissa McCoy said they have participated in the daily program for at least 12 years to increase school spirit.
“Basically, once December starts, we just try to do it every day. It would be weird to not do it [every day]. We’ve done it for so long,” she said.
She said they kicked off their dress-up days Dec. 1 by donning the traditional Christmas colors of red and green.
McCoy said students don't generally have a problem coming up with appropriate apparel. Two of the themed dress-up days to date were “Rudolph the Reindeer Day,” when students wore antlers or painted their faces to look like a reindeer; and "Christmas Sock Day."
Throughout the month, McCoy said, they offer various activities and treats for teachers and students, such as a hot cocoa bar on “Gingerbread Man Day” for staff and a film on "Movie and Pajama Day" for students.
While each day is devoted to a theme and every staff member can participate, McCoy said not everyone has to engage in the festivities.
Every school participates in some form of the dress-up program, but each elementary might do different themes or just choose to do them on different days than the other sites.
Greenwood Elementary Principal Rhonda Reed said her site started the festivities Monday, Dec. 5, decorating trees in their commons and having a waffle bar and ugly Christmas sweater contest for staff.
Greenwood Elementary has already participated in some events, such as a “Polar Express Day,” when students wore hats and scarves. Dress-up days have stayed close to the same the past several years, with the main changes being the treats served each day.
Reed said dress-up days are done in conjunction with a “12 Days of Christmas Countdown” for staff and faculty. Students and faculty can wear their favorite Christmas shirts and staff will be provided a Christmas cookie bar on Dec. 9, and they will be having a baked potato bar and wearing their most comfy clothes on Dec. 15 .
“We’re including the kids in all the dress-up, but I’m also trying to let my staff [know] each day ... how special they are,” said Reed. “They work really hard and this time of year is very hectic for them, because they want to make it a special time for students with Christmas. But then, they also have testing. It’s just a stressful time for the teachers, so I try to make it fun for them also.”
She believes creating traditions like this one is important at Greenwood, so everyone at the school can look forward to something each year.
“I think creating traditions helps everyone be excited about what’s coming up, and if we can get our kiddos excited to be at school, then they’re ready to learn,” said Reed.
Heritage Elementary Assistant Principal Kristin Stark said students look forward to the holiday events every year because it is different from their normal routine. Heritage Elementary also began its Christmas-related events Dec. 5 with “Top Your Tree Day,” when students and staff wore their favorite hats.
Heritage will be participating in a Feliz Navidad-themed day on Dec. 9, when participants can wear red, white, and green and eat from a nacho bar.
Stark said each dress-up day is geared toward teacher activities. For example, on “Polar Express Day,” a snack train stopped by classrooms and brought food to the teachers.
Stark hopes Heritage faculty get a sense of refreshment from the excitement and fun of the month. To help with some of the craziness of the season, Stark said, they also give teachers the option on what day they want their students to partake.
“It makes the kids want to be here, if they get to dress up. It kind of excites them and makes them want to come [to school] again,” said Stark.
