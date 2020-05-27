Tahlequah High School has announced that 30 students have been selected for membership into the Oklahoma Indian Student Honor Society.
The Oklahoma Council for Indian Education selected the following Tahlequah High School students for 2020 OISHS membership: Mia Allen, Adam Arnall, Brett Bolin, Nate Brant, Sequoua Brown, Coda Bunch, Kristin Campbell, Jasmine Carpitcher, Ethan Christian, Catelyn Cook, James Corn, Kristina Fanning, Taber Gilbert, Lexi Hannah, Justin Hitchcock, Jaselynn Johnson, Baylee Lynn, Cale Matlock, Lane Matlock, Peyton McMurtrey, Jasmine Moreno, Dylan Parish, Jayley Ray, Logan Ross, Mariah Sheppard, Adison Steeley, Shaw Thornton, Angel Washington, Parker Whisenhunt, and Skyla Wilson.
Membership in the OISHS is based on several criteria. Students must: maintain a 3.9 cumulative grade point average; jhave a service and leadership component; and participate in Native American cultural activities.
