Tahlequah High School has announced its Top 3% of upcoming graduates – the Students of Distinction.
Robert William Batson IV is ranked No. 1, with a grade point average of 4.755. He is the son of Robert and Shawna Batson. Robby is a National Merit Finalist and an AP Scholar with Distinction. He earned Academic All-State honors, as well as the National Rural and Small-Town Award. Robby was the September Rotary Student of the Month. He was awarded the AP Statistics Excellence Award and scored a 36 on his ACT. Robby is the president of the Business Professional’s of America Club and captain of the Academic team. He has served as the “Tahlequah Tiger” school mascot for four years. Robby is a member of the Tahlequah Overwatch team and was a cross country and tennis member for one year. He plans to attend The University of Oklahoma and graduate with a bachelor’s and master’s degree in computer engineering.
Emma Vi Maxwell is ranked No. 2 with a GPA of 4.694. She is the daughter of Scott and Bethany Maxwell. Emma is a member of the 2021 5A girls’ track All-State team and the 2021 5A 4x800-meter relay All-State team. She was also a 2020 and 2021 state honorable mention for cross country. Emma is the December Rotary Student of the Month. She was featured in the Google Year in Search 2021 magazine for her views on the environment. She is the co-recipient of the 2022 Lake Area United Way Achievement award. Emma has been a member of the cross country team for four years and has served as captain for one year. She is a three-year varsity track member. Emma has been a National Honor Society member for four years and a Link Crew member for two years. She is a three-year member of the S-Club and has served as president in 2022-’23. Emma has been a Student Council officer for four years and is the vice president for the 2022-’23 school year. She has been on the Academic team for one year and has been a Cherokee Honor Society member two years. Sheplans to attend Texas Christian University as a provost scholar and major in mechanical engineering with a minor in mathematics.
Ella Michelle Barnes is ranked No. 3 with a 4.673 GPA. She is the daughter of Ed and Michelle Barnes. Ella was the September Rotary Student of the Month and a member of the NHS. She has been accepted into the University of Arkansas Honors College. Ella is the Student Council president, president of Getting to the “Y,” vice president of the National Honor Society, and team leader for Tahlequah Minds Matter. She is the commissioner of Link Crew, a member of the varsity academic team, Youth Action for Health Leadership, book club, and science club. Ella plans to attend the U of A in Fayetteville as a part of their honors college and obtain a bachelor’s degree in special education.
Kristin Anne Campbell is ranked No. 4 with a 4.600 GPA. She is the daughter of Chris and Mary Campbell. Kristin received fourth place in the advanced math portion of the Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics Competition. She has passed both the AP language and composition and the AP statistics exams, as well as received excellence awards in both AP language and composition and honors precalculus. Kristin obtained open championship status in competitive Irish dance, which is the highest level obtained. Kristin is a four-year varsity member of the cross country team and three-year varsity member of the track team. She is a four-year member of the Oklahoma Indian Honor Society, two-year member of Link Crew, a one-year member of the Academic team, and a one-year member of Girls Build. Kristin has held a part-time job at the Walnut Grove Animal Clinic and has completed 30 hours of concurrent enrollment at Northeastern State University. Kristin plans to attend Oklahoma State University as part of the honors college and major in animal science and pre-veterinary science. She plans to attend veterinary school, then practice regulatory medicine or a specialty.
Hillary Mae Smith is ranked fifth with a GPA of 4.580. She is the daughter of Shay Stanfill and Duel Smith. Hillary is an All-American cheerleader. She is a member of the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and is an Academic State Champion in cheer. She was third runner-up at the OSSAA State Cheer Competition in 2021. Hillary has been a varsity cheerleader for four years. She is a member of the NHS, Link Crew, National Indian Honor Society, RISE, and is the HOSA secretary. Hillary plans to attend the University of Tulsa, where she was awarded a full ride in scholarships, and obtain a bachelor’s degree in psychology, then attend law school.
Jacie Lynn Bennett is ranked sixth with a GPA of 4.542. She is the daughter of Jason and Kelli Bennett. Jacie is the November Rotary Student of the Month. She is a 2022 OSSAA Class 5A Academic state champion in cheer and has passed the AP literature exam. She was the FCA Sweetheart in homecoming and voted “most outgoing senior.” She is a member of the 4.0 society and was a 2023 All-Region Cheerleader. Jacie has been a member of the varsity cheer team for four years. She is a member of Link Crew, S-Club, Student Council, NHS, Tahlequah Minds Matter, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Jacie plans to attend Northeastern State University in the fall to earn a bachelor’s degree, then attain a master’s degree in speech and language pathology and work in an elementary school.
Adam Lee Arnall is ranked seventh with a GPA of 4.533. He is the son of Brandon and Karen Arnall. Adam is the October Rotary Student of the Month. He was selected as the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership representative for THS. He is on the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. Adam is a member of NHS, Student Council, Link Crew, RISE, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and the Oklahoma Indian Student Honor Society. He has played football, tennis, and ran track. Adam plans to attend NSU and obtain a degree in health and kinesiology, then attend medical school.
Kaylee Litao Marshall is ranked eighth with a GPA of 4.520. She is the daughter of Aletha Rodgers and Paul Marshall. Kaylee completed the Oklahoma School for Science and Mathematics. She received a superior rating at the 2022 Oklahoma Music Teacher’=s Association district piano achievement auditions and a superior rating a the 2022 OMTA state piano achievement auditions. Kaylee also received a superior rating at the 2023 OMTA district piano achievement auditions. Kaylee passed both the AP Calculus BC and the AP Language and Composition exams. She was awarded the Lake Area United Way Achievement Award. Kaylee is a member and vice president of S-Club, a member of NHS, Student Council, and Link Crew. She is a three-year member of Cross Country and a two-year member of the track team. Kaylee is a member of Park Hill Baptist Church youth group, where she leads girls in a discipleship group and is on the youth council. Kaylee also teaches beginner piano, violin, and voice lessons at the Music Room in Tahlequah. Kaylee plans to attend OSU.
Avery Elaine Barrett is ranked ninth with a GPA of 4.511. She is the daughter of Ryan and Kari Barrett. Avery is a member of the NHS and the 4.0 society. She is on the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. She is a member of RISE, STAR for art and music, and the Oklahoma Indian Student Honor Society. She was awarded the President’s Leadership Class scholarship at NSU. Avery is the secretary of the National Honor Society. She is a member of Student Council, Link Crew, Youth Action for Health Leadership, and a Boys & Girls Club leader. Avery attends Younger Louder at Cornerstone Fellowship, where she is on the worship team and is a part the Younger Louder Catalyst Leadership team. Avery plans to attend NSU as part of the 2023 President’s Leadership Class and major in cell and molecular biology to one day work in pediatrics.
