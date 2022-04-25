Tahlequah High School has announced its top 3% of graduates in the Class of 2022.
Maggie Lynn Renfro is ranked No. 1, with a GPA of 4.708. She is the daughter of Brady and Kelly Renfro. She is a four-year member of the National Honor Society and the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. She is the recipient of the Oklahoma Elks Major Projects Award and the Academic Excellence Award in Precalculus. Maggie is a Homecoming Queen candidate, a Rotary Student of the Month, and was selected as having the “best laugh” for the senior class favorites at THS. She is concurrently enrolled at Northeastern State University and is a four-year member and captain of the THS cheer team. She is a member of Younger Louder at Cornerstone Fellowship Church, where she serves on the Catalyst Leadership Team and is a pianist for the worship team. Maggie plans to attend The University of Oklahoma to pursue a degree in dental hygiene.
Lilianna Grace Couch is ranked No. 2 with a GPA of 4.667. She is the daughter of Joseph and Ashley Couch. Lily earned the 2020-21 Certificate of Completion for the Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics. She was awarded the Cross-Country MVP award in 2018, 2019 and 2020, as well as Cross Country All-State honors in 2018 and 2020. In 2021, Lily was the State Runner-up in the 800 and 1600 meter runs and was a 5A State Champion member of the four by 800-meter relay team. Lily holds the school record for the 800-meter run and was a member of the 2020 State Runner Up Cross-Country team. She is also a member of the 2021 State Runner-up basketball team. Lily has been a member of the varsity cross country, basketball, and track teams for four years. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Indian Honor Society, and the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. Lily plans to attend The University of Arkansas and major in Chemistry.
Ellee June Davenport is also ranked No. 2 with a GPA of 4.667. She is the daughter of Lacie and Keith Wilson and Toby Davenport. Ellee earned the 2020-21 Certificate of Completion for the OSSM. She is a Rotary Student of the Month, All-Sports Homecoming Queen Candidate, and a Miss THS Candidate. She is a member of the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. Ellee was awarded the Rookie of the Year award in soccer and placed third at State in cheer. Ellee is a four-year member of the THS varsity soccer and cheer teams. She is also a member of National Honor Society, HOSA, RISE, and Link Crew. Ellee plans to attend NSU to earn her bachelor's degree and then attend medical school.
Maxwell Joseph Morgan is ranked No. 3 with a GPA of 4.574. He is the son of Shellie Morgan and Michael Morgan. Maxwell is an AP Scholar. He completed college credit for physics, calculus I and calculus II through the OSSM. He earned a superior rating in trombone choir all four years of high school. Maxwell has been awarded an academic scholarship to Brigham Young University. Maxwell is a member of the National Honor Society, Orange Express Marching Band, Boy Scouts of America, and the Stake Youth Committee for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Maxwell plans to serve a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and then attend BYU, majoring in civil engineering.
Keaton Lee Greenhaw is ranked fourth with a GPA of 4.565. Keaton is the son of Frank and Lesa Greenhaw. Keaton was voted THS Most Spirited in the senior class. He is the recipient of the Vocational Rehab Scholarship. He earned the OSU Academic Excellence Award, as well as being accepted to the OSU Honors College. Keaton is a member of the Duke Talent Identification program, National Honors Society, NSHSS, WSA, and RISE. He is a three-year member of the THS wrestling team and a four-year member of the THS soccer team. Keaton plans to attend Oklahoma State University in the fall and pursue a degree in biology and later attend medical school and become an orthopedic surgeon.
Emma Danielle Lindstrom is ranked fifth with a GPA of 4.553. She is the daughter of Anna Lindstrom and JD Lindstrom. Emma is the senior class president, as well as the co-president of the National Honor Society. She is a Miss THS Candidate and was the Soccer Sweetheart for Homecoming. Emma has received All-District awards her sophomore and junior years for Soccer. She was voted the Most Spirited in the senior class. Emma is a four-year member of the varsity soccer team and is also co-captain this season. She is a member of Student Council, National Honor Society, and Jazz Choir. She attends Younger Louder at Cornerstone Fellowship, where she serves as part of the Catalyst leadership team, as well as the YL worship team. Emma plans to attend Oral Roberts University in Tulsa to pursue a degree in biology and later become an optometrist.
Elijah Robert Galdamez is ranked sixth with a GPA of 4.543. He is the son of Ryan and Shelly Galdamez. Elijah received the Award of Excellence in honors chemistry and English III. He has been accepted into the Honors Program at NSU. Elijah is a four-year member of the THS Tennis team, National Honor Society, and a one-year member of the cross-country team his sophomore year. Elijah plans to attend NSU through its honors program and work on a pre-med degree. His future goal is to become a neurologist.
Asia Lynne Lamberson is ranked seventh with a GPA of 4.542. She is the daughter of Amanda Lamberson and Chris Lamberson. Asia is a Hagan Scholar and a member of the Honors College at OSU. She is the senior representative for the National Honor Society, a member of the Oklahoma Honor Society. Asia is the April Rotary Student of the Month and the S-Club Homecoming Sweetheart. She was voted Most Sarcastic in the senior class favorites. Asia is a three-year member of S-Club, four-year member of the cross-country team, three-year track manager, and a member of the National Honor Society and Educational Talent Search. Asia plans to attend OSU in the fall to major in animal science and eventually graduate with a doctor of veterinary medicine degree. She plans to own her own veterinary clinic one day.
Thomas Daniel Pablo is ranked eighth with a GPA of 4.533. He is the son of Daniel and Traci Pablo and Patrick and Leticea Newton. Thomas was voted Most Artistic in the Senior Class favorites. He was the Yearbook escort for Homecoming and was the copy editor for the THS Yearbook. Thomas is a member of the National Honor Society. Thomas plans to get a degree in pre-law and later attend law school at The University of Montana.
