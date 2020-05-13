Tahlequah High School has announced its students ranked in the top 3 percent of the Class of 2020.
Isha R. Gandhi is ranked No. 1 with a GPA of 4.698. She is the daughter of Rupam and Pinky Gandhi. Isha has received Academic Excellence awards in AP biology, AP language and composition, French II, and biomed. She is a Rotary Bar award recipient, and she was invited to become a delegate at the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists. Isha is the secretary and a three-year member of the National Honor Society; she is a member of Link Crew and the 4.0 Society. Isha is a three-year member of the Science Club and a four-year member of the Oklahoma Honor Society. She plans to attend the University of Texas at Arlington and major in biochemistry. After obtaining her degree, she plans to attend physician’s assistant school and pursue a career as a PA.
Lily Elaine Barnes is ranked No. 2 with a GPA of 4.628. She is the daughter of Ed and Michelle Barnes. Lily has been awarded as an AP and Honors student in biology, physics, forensics, and language. She is the recipient of Northeastern State University’s Honors Program for four years. She is a four-year member of the National Honor Society and the activities director. Lily is a four-year varsity track member and a three-year state qualifier. She is a member of the school record-holding and state medalist teams in the 4x100 relay, 4x200 relay, and 4x400 relay. In her junior track season, she was regional champion and a state finalist in the 100-meter dash, regional champion and state qualifier in the 200-meter dash, and regional runnerup and state qualifier in the 4x400 relay. Lily plans to attend NSU to obtain an undergraduate degree in biology with the intention of postgraduate studies in the field of genetics or molecular biology.
James Clinton Maxwell is ranked No. 3 with a GPA of 4.614. He is the son of Scott and Bethany Maxwell. James is Mr. THS, Homecoming King, FCA Escort, Senior Class president, Academic All-State qualifier, and the December Rotary Student of the Month. He was the Rotary Youth Leadership award winner, a Boys State Delegate and the Boys State Newby C. Tyson award winner. James was the THS varsity soccer captain, West Side Alliance captain, WSA Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, a two-time member of the All-District Soccer team, and earned All-State Soccer this year. James is a member of National Honor Society, Student Council, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Science Club, Tigers in Action, Link Crew, Cornerstone Younger Louder Catalyst, Cornerstone Younger Louder Leaderboard, Cherokee College Prep Institute, West Side Alliance Club Soccer, THS soccer, THS cross country, JA Investor’s Challenge, and Jazz Choir. James plans to attend Vanderbilt University and receive a bachelor’s degree in human and organizational development and receive a master’s degree in accountancy.
Maggie Elizabeth Reasor is ranked No. 4 with a GPA of 4.605. She is the daughter of Brian and Dana Reasor. Maggie received the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen award and placed first in the scholarship essay contest. Her essay is in competition at the state level. She was selected as the September Rotary Student of the Month, a Miss THS candidate, and was voted Best All-Around by her classmates. Maggie received the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership award as a sophomore, and attended the Oklahoma HOBY seminar in 2018 as an ambassador. She was selected to return to HOBY the following year as a junior group facilitator. Maggie was selected to attend the High School Leadership Conference her junior year. She attended OSSM her junior year and interned at Northeastern Health System under Dr. Brent Rotton her senior year. Maggie is the Student Council president and a four-year member, National Honor Society president, and was the National Honor Society secretary her junior year. She is a four-year member of RISE and STAR, a four-year member of the Superintendent’s Honor Roll, and received Excellence awards in Oklahoma history and U.S. government. Maggie is a one-year member of the 4.0 Society, a three-year member of National Honor Society, and a four-year member of the Oklahoma Honor Society. She serves as a student leader in the Second Mile Student Ministry at First Baptist Church of Tahlequah and is a two-year leader of the Vision Leadership Conference. She was a member of the tennis team for two years in the No. 1 singles position. Maggie plans to attend The University of Oklahoma in the fall and study biology. She then plans to attend medical school to become a dermatologist.
Rachel Jane Geasland is ranked fifth with a GPA of 4.558. She is the daughter of John and Michelle Geasland. Rachel is a member of RISE. She received the Cross-Country Coaches award in 2018 and 2019, and was also selected to attend the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards. Rachel is a member of the varsity cross country team for four years and was a state qualifier three years. She is a member of the varsity track team for four years and was a state qualifier two years. Rachel has held various leadership positions in Student Council for four years and was vice president this year. She is a member of National Honor Society and Link Crew. Rachel plans to attend John Brown University in the fall, where she will earn a bachelor’s degree in nursing. After graduation from JBU, she will attend nurse practitioner school.
Meg Grace Thompson is ranked sixth with a GPA of 4.524. She is the daughter of Kin and Anita Thompson. Meg is the October Rotary Student of the Month, a member of the Superintendent and Principal Honor Rolls, and was selected to attend the Oklahoma School of Science and Math Regional Center. She is a member of the Orange Express Band, National Honor Society, Student Council, HOSA, and completed various advanced and honors classes while at THS. Meg plans to attend Northeastern State University on the President’s Leadership Scholarship and major in math education.
Bryson Ezekiel Young is ranked seventh in the THS class of 2020 with a GPA of 4.500. He is the son of Robert and Cherissa Young. Bryson is the April Rotary Student of the Month, Youth Community Service of the Year recipient for 2017, 2018, and 2019. Bryson is a four-year varsity tennis player. He is a member of National Honor Society, Science Club, Educational Talent Search and Link Crew. Bryson plans to attend NSU in the fall and major in finance and minor in entrepreneurship.
Emelia Dallas Sweet is ranked eighth with a GPA of 4.476. She is the daughter of Troy and Marcia Sweet. Emelia was awarded the NSU Honors Scholarship. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Link Crew and Science Club. Emelia plans to attend NSU in the fall and is undecided on her major.
Taylor Paige Flynn is ranked ninth with a GPA of 4.475. She is the daughter of Julie Flynn. Paige is the March Rotary Student of the Month. She is the current THS soccer captain and the West Side Alliance Club soccer captain. Paige was the THS Soccer Rookie of the Year her freshman year, THS Soccer Offensive Player of the Year her junior year, a member of the 2019 All-District Soccer team and the 2020 All-State Soccer team. She is the Soccer Homecoming Sweetheart. Paige is a member of the National Honor Society, S-Club, Link Crew Leadership team, First Baptist Church Leadership team, THS soccer team, and the West Side Alliance Club Soccer team. Paige plans to attend NSU in the fall and major in cellular and molecular biology, to pursue a career as a physician’s assistant.
