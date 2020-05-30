THS athlete works to stay in shape during pandemic

Lily Couch has been doing all she can to stay fit during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Tahlequah High School three-sport standout - in cross country, track and basketball - was getting in some run time at the Northeastern State University track Friday afternoon.
It's been a different offseason for Couch, who will be a junior in the upcoming academic year. She's been training on her own, for the most part, and it's been difficult.
"Running-wise, you can just run on your own and in your neighborhood," Couch said. "It's tougher to run on your own in longer distances. With the virus, I can ask a couple of friends or just one person to run and we'll run together.
She run in her neighborhood quite a bit, as well as at Davis Ranch.
"And I'll run downtown a lot at night because it's lit up," she said.
Couch has been a standout since her freshman year. She placed seventh at the Class 5A Oklahoma Cross Country State Championships after running a 20:35.5, and became the program's first All-Stater since 2014. She was just the sixth Tahlequah freshman since 1982 to earn All-State honors. Last year, as a sophomore, Couch placed 17th with a time of 20:55.34.
On the track as a freshman, she ran a personal record time of 12:27.86 in the 3,200 meter to finish second. She also competed in the 1,600-meter run and was a part of the 4x400 meter relay team. There was no track season in 2020 due to the coronavirus.
On the hardwood as a sophomore, Couch played in all 26 games and averaged two points and two rebounds. The Lady Tigers went 19-7 overall, finished the season ranked No. 5 in 5A, and advanced to the 5A State Tournament for the third time in four years under head coach David Qualls.
Couch is currently trying to balance her running time and basketball workouts.
"I just go [run] once a day and usually go in the evening," she said. "I average about three miles a day. I play AAU basketball, so on the days I have practice I won't run because I don't want to overwork my muscles. I actually tore a muscle this week because I overworked. I'll run five days a week."
