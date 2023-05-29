Tahlequah High School is already rolling down the runway for the first stages in implementing a new aviation program for students.
DeAnn Mashburn, TPS assistant superintendent, said the class will be available during the fall 2023 semester and will be a year-long class. James Williams, THS counselor, said the course’s first year will be primarily focused on ninth-graders, with a few 10th-graders in the mix.
“Last year, we invited some of our eighth-graders to attend an Aviation Day in Pryor, so it’s that group of kids that we’re targeting,” said Williams.
Tahlequah Municipal Airport Manager Brian Lambert has been the manager at the airport for a little over a year, and has been looking into the program along with TPS. Lambert said the need for pilots makes aviation one of the fastest-growing occupations.
Natalie Cloud, THS principal, said she believes the program could change the trajectory of some students’ lives by showing them various aviation-based careers available, such as airline mechanics, military pilots, engineering, etc.
The aviation curriculum, Lambert said, will be provided by the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Foundation Inc., which has been offered to various schools for 10 years.
“It’s set up as a four-year program, so starting out in the ninth grade and progressing through,” said Lambert. “A lot of schools, if they have the aviation background at airports and with the instructors, they’ve had numerous students come out as a senior with a pilot’s license.”
Mashburn said one of the initial reasons THS has been able to get the program off the ground is due to a student who was interested in aviation. Cloud said the curriculum will cover the general concepts in beginning flight, early aviation, space exploration pathways, aspects of military commercial general aviation, navigation, and more.
During the school year, the student will also be allowed to go to the airport, talk to pilots, tour planes, and take field trips to the Air and Space Museum in Tulsa.
“It’s a STEM class, and we are always interested in that at Tahlequah High School and providing as many experiences that can connect [students to] the workforce,” said Mashburn.
Lambert said the aeronautical commission offers a grant every year, which almost guarantees the school to receive a flight simulator for the program. Having the access to machines and technology, such as this, will possibly strike a spark in a student when it comes to aviation.
“They’re huge. They look like a big computer screen, and when you sit down in the seat you feel like you’re flying and just that experience, we think, will really motivate our students to want to attend the class,” said Mashburn.
The program is not only a STEM class, Williams said, but it will also count as a computer technology course, which is required for high school students for two hours. During the school’s pre-enrollment period, Mashburn said, they have had around 26 students show an interest in the program. This number is projected to grow, especially after the first year, when students are qualified to participate in TPS’s Aviation 2 course.
“We feel like it will educate them and give them some experiences so they can determine whether they’re interested in those types of programs, and if they are, this is just going to help them,” said Mashburn.
