THS band parents upset about Disney parade's cancellation

Buses loaded with Tahlequah High School Orange Express Marching Band members left Florida Friday morning, March 13, at 10 a.m., bound for home.
Disappointed is an understatement for many of the students and families who drove all the way to Orlando, to perform at Disney World, only to be told after arriving to pack up and return home without marching in the parade.
The timing was unfortunate, but with the uncertainty of the coronavirus and the most current information from the State Board of Education and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updating daily, safety measures had to be a priority, and plans kept flexible, ready to change in an instant.
This led Tahlequah Public Schools Superintendent Leon Ashlock and his administration to decide Thursday to ban all out-of-state travel.
"As board members, we share the disappointment THS band members, directors, and parents are experiencing over the district's decision to have the band return home before performing at Disney World," TPS Board of Education Member Dana Eversole said in a statement to the Daily Press. "Mr. Ashlock acted on the advice of State Superintendent of Public Schools Joy Hofmeister and the TPS attorney. Please know throughout the day, we exhausted all avenues, both legal and ethical, before deciding to uphold our original decision. Ultimately, we believe it is the district's responsibility to consider the well-being of not only the students on this trip, but the entire TPS student body, as well as the community of Tahlequah."
THS senior Meg Thompson, head drum major of the band, was disappointed to make the 23-hour bus ride trip, only to be sent back home.
"It was an opportunity of a lifetime for so many of my fellow band members and I, and I just hate that we didn't get to experience this trip that we have been planning and saving for since last year," said Thompson. "I hope the school board helps to find a way to make this trip happen for everyone at a later date."
"Heartbreaking" is how parent Mindy Hendrix sees the situation. Parents were aware of the coronavirus when they sent their children, and were willing to sign liability waivers for a second time, she said.
"After we were already at the hotel in Orlando, the kids could see Disney, yet the school wouldn't allow the students to put on their uniforms, grab their instruments and march in the parade outdoors. This could have been a life-teaching moment where we learn to stick together, follow through, take necessary precautions and be strong," said Hendrix. "Instead, the students were taught that our leadership bases their decision on fear and financial liability. They were too afraid of what might happen instead of what was happening. At the very least, they could have allowed the children to perform in the parade. It was cruel."
The school didn't provide a penny for this trip, Hendrix said; the students and families each paid for their own in full.
"We were not on school buses, but buses rented by families. We've already stopped at gas stations," she said. "This was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our children. We need to consider the children's mental, emotional and spiritual well-being as well as physical."
The students did get to hang out on the beach, and Disney ultimately closed its parks on March 16.
"While it's unfortunate it got cancelled, I really enjoyed the beach and get to enjoy the rest of our break," said Joseph Nagle, THS senior. "Sometimes you can't control what happens and need to roll with the punches."
