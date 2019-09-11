Tahlequah High School is hosting a blood drive with Oklahoma Blood Institute on Tuesday, Sept, 17, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., in the Performing Arts Center.
Anyone who is healthy and 16 or older can make a life-saving difference by giving blood. Donors who are 16 or 17 must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission. Those 18 and older must weigh at least 110 pounds.
All donors will receive a free "OSU orange" T-shirt with the profile of Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy, or an "OU crimson" T-shirt with Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley. They'll get a coupon from Whataburger for a free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit and be entered for a chance to win Whataburger for a year.
"No matter which team you're backing in the Bedlam Blood Battle, we love our football here in Oklahoma," said John Armitage, president and CEO of OBI. "But saving the lives of our neighbors and friends through blood donation is what defines the spirit of our community."
OBI relies on 1,200 donors a day to meet the needs of patients at more than 160 hospitals and medical facilities, plus all air ambulances. The donation takes about an hour. Blood can be given every 56 days. Platelets can be given every seven days, up to 24 times a year. Appointments are not required but can be made at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777.
