The Tahlequah High School class of 1973 will be celebrating its 50th reunion starting Sept. 22.
The THS homecoming will be Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.
Some classmates plan to attend the game, so the casual social event will begin at 5:30 p.m. The events will take place 109 Spring St. behind Sam and Ella’s. There will not inly be conversations, but refreshments and drinks. There will be no cost to attend but donations will be accepted. The Jamaican food truck will be cash and/or card.
On Saturday Sept. 23, more events will take place at Sequoyah State Park Lodge-Sequoyah Hall.
The festivities will include a social gathering-cash bar with hors d’oeuvres at 5:30 p.m.; a buffet dinner at 6:30 p.m.; and music, dancing, and a buffet at 8 p.m. – individuals will be $40, couples will be $75.
Friends from other THS class years are welcome to attend.
If attending email Cindy.ann.steininger@gmail.com or message 918-694-5592, so plans can be made accordingly.
