The Tahlequah High School Class of 1981 will celebrate its 41st reunion July 15-17. All classmates are invited.
Attendees will gather at the Floyd Norris Park Pavilion 400 N. Muskogee Ave. on Friday, July 15, from 6 p.m. to twilight.
Participants can wear school colors or vintage THS swag and bring a picnic or grab dinner from one of the local restaurants. Attendees need to bring lawn chairs or blankets, or let the event planners know if someone is flying in, so arrangements can be made to borrow a lawn chair.
On Saturday, July 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., participants can play golf at Cherokee Springs Golf Club on 700 E. Ballentine Road. For more information or to reserve a spot for the 10 a.m. tee time, call or text 817-791-9647 by June 15.
On July 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., participants can hang out at Lake Tenkiller. If arriving by water, participants can meet at Strayhorn Cove. If arriving by land, meet at Scott family cabin at 96036 S. Strayhorn Heights Road in Gore, OK 74435.
Participants can bring a picnic lunch or buy a burger from Soda Steve’s at Fin & Feather nearby. Some attendees will be bringing boats and the Scott family dock will be open in the cove for swimming or fishing.
On Saturday, July 16, from 7-11p.m. there will be dinner at the NSU Jazz Lab at 315 N. Muskogee Ave. Group photos will be taken that evening. Send $20 to Pam Usery via Venmo @pamusery or mail a check to her at 2101 Silver Crest Drive in Edmond, OK 73025
On Sunday, July 17, participants can either gather with friends or go to church with a classmate.
For more information, contact Laura McGouran at 580-512-9153.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.