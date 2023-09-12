Tahlequah High School's class of 1988 reunion will be celebrating its 35-year reunion during Homecoming Weekend, Sept. 22-24.
The weekend events on Sept. 22 will include the Homecoming parade at 1 p.m. The meeting time and place is still to be determined to gather to ride on the class float. The Homecoming football game will be Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. The game will feature the Tigers versus Putnam City West at NSU's Doc Wadley Field.
On Sept. 23, the Class of 1988 reunion reception will be from 6-10 p.m. at The Legacy at MK Ranch.
All classmates and families are welcome to be in the parade and at the football game. All classmates, partners, and neighboring class friends are welcome at the class reunion reception; however, no minors are allowed, as alcohol will be available. Patrons should RSVP with their guest to attend the reunion reception for event headcount.
No tickets will be sold, as the reunion is free. Patrons can donate, as all donations big and small are always welcomed and appreciated. Donors can see the donations page or contact their reunion team members for an address to send a check for the reunion account. Reunion announcements will be posted through their class Facebook group – Tahlequah High School Class of 1988 – which people should join if they are not members.
