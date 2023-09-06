Members of the Tahlequah High School Class of 1983 will hold their 40th union during the THS Homecoming Weekend from Sept. 22-24.
Activities will begin Friday, Sept. 22, with class members meeting at Tahlequah Fire Department to ride on a fire truck during the parade just before 1 p.m. The truck will depart TFD to the beginning of the parade at THS. The group will reunite for tailgating at the football stadium and will have a block of seats to sit together at the game to cheer on the Tigers. There will be special post-game activities at The Branch.
On Saturday, the group will reconvene at the Town Branch Guest Ranch on the Illinois River to enjoy treats. Members will have free time during the day to tour THS, float the river, play golf, or visit. That evening the group will enjoy an evening cookout at the guest ranch.
Sunday classmates can gather at the guest ranch for a continental-style breakfast and have one last chance to visit before departing.
For more information on reunion activities or to register, visit Class of ’83 Facebook page or contact Melissa (Ketcher) Parnell at melissa-parnell@outlook.com.
