The Tahlequah High School 1982 class will hold a 40-year reunion from June 17-18.
Classmates will meet at Ned's on June 17 at 7 p.m. and on June 18 at Cherokee Casino Chota Center at 7 p.m. There will be a $20 cover charge.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Franklin and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair and Cherokee. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Thunderstorms are expected to move across east central Oklahoma into northwest and west-central central Arkansas through this afternoon. Heavy rainfall associated with the storms may cause flooding and flash flooding, especially in areas that received heavy rainfall on Tuesday. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
