Sunny. Near record high temperatures. High 91F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..
A few passing clouds. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: May 12, 2022 @ 4:25 am
The Tahlequah High School 1982 class will hold a 40-year reunion from June 17-18.
Classmates will meet at Ned's on June 17 at 7 p.m. and on June 18 at Cherokee Casino Chota Center at 7 p.m. There will be a $20 cover charge.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.