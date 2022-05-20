The Tahlequah High School 1982 class will hold a 40-year reunion from June 17-18. Classmates will meet at Ned's on June 17 at 7 p.m. and on June 18 at Cherokee Casino Chota Center at 7 p.m. There will be a $20 cover charge.
THS class on '82 reunion announced
