Updated: May 9, 2022 @ 11:06 am
The Tahlequah High School 1982 class will hold a 40-year reunion from June 17-18.
Classmates will meet at Ned's on June 17 at 7 p.m. and on June 18 at Cherokee Casino Chota Center at 7 p.m. There will be a $20 cover charge.
