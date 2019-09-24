Tahlequah High School is full of excitement with winning sports teams and academic programs. With the flurry of activities, the accomplishments of students are still our greatest source of pride, so thank you to the parents of our district for sharing these fine young men and women with us.
THS invites our parents to the Parent-Teacher Conferences on Thursday, Sept. 26, 4-7 p.m., and Friday, Sept. 27, 8-10:30 a.m. Our freshmen students want parents to know they have been working hard in the OK College Start program preparing for their future. Parents, stop by your students' English class, so your student can show you all the career information they have started collecting. THS will also be hosting Oklahoma Promise, FASFA, NSU Concurrent Enrollment, ICTC, OSSM, clubs, and organizations, that night.
THS is welcoming new faculty members: Madison Walker, Bret Bouher, Janet Lawrence, Carl Wallace, John Williams, and Buzzy Manning. They also welcome new staff members: Shawna Batson, Marilee Bevilacqua, Tess Courtney, Charlie Kimball, and Norma Siddique. We are grateful to have such outstanding additions to the already stellar group of faculty and staff.
This year, THS has continued to grow our grant programs. These will not only strive to meet the needs of students in the classroom, but also facilitate opportunities for family involvement.
The Striving Readers Grant continues the goal of increasing ACT scores. The program takes a multitiered approach which includes ACT English and Reading Prep Classes, striving for excellence in freshmen enrichment classes, and literacy coaching for all faculty.
Students also have an opportunity to participate in direct internships in the community with business, hospitals, companies, etc. This real-world experience in the field allows students to explore possible career opportunities. The internship program has increased to 98 students this year, tripling our pilot program last year. Our Gear-Up grant will continues to provide free ACT test for juniors, allows grades 9 and 11 to visit colleges, and is allowing teachers professional development. It also provides the ACT Prep Course On-Line to juniors and seniors. This program lets students work independently to increase ACT scores. All grants will bring benefits to our students and faculty.
THS has so many opportunities for student enrichment that your student can surely find a niche in this nurturing environment. In the classroom, students are already refreshing skills learned last year, starting experiments, and restoring friendships. We are so blessed with an awesome Child Nutrition Program. Don't forget that students are served breakfast each day, and they have a Supper Club available through Boys & Girls Club, as well as sports and club organizations. Parents, please have your students take advantage of the Child Nutrition opportunities.
Parents, we have changed our announcement system for students. All students receive an email everyday listing the daily announcements. Please ask your students to forward this email to you so you can also have the daily information. We are also anticipating adding announcement videos later this year that will be posted on our website with weekly announcements and information clips.
Come and join the excitement at THS. We'd love to see you there, but if you cannot attend activities, watch us on ospnlive.com.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.